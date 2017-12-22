Busy day at El Paso International for holiday travel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Friday was a busy day for El Paso International Airport as many locals chose to fly out of town for Christmas weekend.

We spoke to locals headed to places across the country like Orlando, Michigan and Phoenix.

All for the same reasons.

"Looking forward to being with the family," El Pasoan Mary Ann Chakone said.

"I've been in town the whole year haven't had a chance to get out so this is my chance right here get back with the family," El Pasoan Lloyd Parker said.

AAA estimates 107 million people will be traveling for Christmas, a record breaking number.

Morning fliers were greeted by a white Christmas a little early. A light snow picked up just after 7 a.m.

"I can't believe i'm in the desert with snowflakes it's something else," said Chris Mojica from Wisconsin.