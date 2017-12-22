EPCSO warns of new phone scam

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - If you receive a suspicious call about not attending jury duty, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is urging you to hang up the phone.

According to a news release, several El Pasoans have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as a sheriff's office employee.

The scammer reportedly claims that a jury summons was ignored and that there is an arrest warrant for Jury duty Non-Attendance.

Officials say the scam caller then tells the victims that they must either make a payment or report to the Sheriff's Office Headquarters to resolve the issue.

According to Victor Ramirez, the Supervisor of Jury Selection at the courthouse, investigators never call anyone by phone to advise them of missed Jury Duty.

The Sheriff's Office also reminds that its employees do not contact citizens via phone requesting payment for outstanding warrants.

Anyone who has been a victim of these scams is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-832-4408.