Fort Bliss soldier dies in Iraq

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) - A Fort Bliss soldier stationed overseas died in a non-combat-related incident, the Department of Defense confirmed Friday.

According to a news release, Spc. Avadon A. Chaves, 20, died at Al Asad, Al Anbar Province in Iraq on Wednesday while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Officials say Chaves was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Brigade Combat Team in Fort Bliss.

The incident is currently under investigation.