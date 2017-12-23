Homeward Bound: Dog to be reunited with crash victim's family

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas - The two people who died as a result of a Thursday morning crash involving a semi-truck left behind a dog that is now staying at foster home.



As KTSM previously reported, Keserie Paredes was in the sleeper area of a semi-truck when a conveyer arm of a construction truck ripped through it.

Both Paredes and the driver, Patrick Charles Van Fossen, suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.



However, their dog, Delilah, managed to survive and is staying with a foster family for the holidays.



Martia LaManna with Law N’ Paws, an animal rescue organization, said the dog would be reunited with the Van Fossen’s family after the holidays.



She said, "This is going to be this family's opportunity to have a little bit of closure after such a horrific accident and loss.”

