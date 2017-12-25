88-year-old woman killed in Christmas eve crash

By: Daniel Marin

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 04:05 PM MST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 04:05 PM MST

(KTSM) - An elderly woman was killed following a crash in Las Cruces early Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. along Avenida de Mesilla, near the I-10 East onramp.

According to investigators, 88-year-old Lois Johns Decker's Lincoln MKS sedan was hit by a Ford Explorer that was making a left turn without failing to yield the right of way.

Police said Johns was trapped and unconscious in her car before being pulled from her vehicle by a passerby. Johns died about 90 minutes later at Mountainview Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man from Houston, was issued a citation. Police said he had three other passengers in his SUV, but none were seriously injured.

