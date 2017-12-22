Man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting home burglary

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man is in jail for allegedly falsely reporting a home burglary.

Officials say Israel Muniz, 25, called police on Oct. 14 to report the alleged incident at a home located on the 6300 block of Geiger.

Muniz reportedly told police that a burglar stole his television, stereo, tools, and a game console.

However, investigators later determined that Muniz pawned the items he claimed were stolen.

Police arrested Muniz on Wednesday and charged him with False Report to Police Officer.

He is being held at the El Paso County Jail under a $2,500 bond.