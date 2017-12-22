Police identify driver, passenger killed in 5-vehicle crash

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police have identified the two people killed in a five-vehicle crash on I-10 Thursday morning.

According to a police, Keserie Paredes of Van Alstyne, Texas was in the sleeper area of a semi-truck when a protruding conveyer arm of a construction truck ripped through it.

The collision caused Paredes to be ejected from the truck, killing her.

The driver of the semi-truck, Patrick Charles Van Fossen, 24, of McKinney, Texas also suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the construction truck was parked in the median area between I-10 East and I-10 West.

Its conveyer arm was reportedly sticking out four feet onto the I-10 East inside lane, which appeared to have caused the crash.

This is the 51st and 52nd traffic fatality of 2017.