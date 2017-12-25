Santa comes early for kids living at El Paso shelter

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas - Families living at the Rescue Mission of El Paso got a jumpstart on Christmas thanks to a group of friends looking to make a difference.



On Saturday, Monica Grijalva and her others donated presents to a dozen kids and their families.



Grijalva said, “People don't associate the rescue mission with having families here so we wanted to make sure the families and the kids here were taken care.”



During the event, Santa Claus handed out toys specific to each kid staying at the mission.



Denise Rubio told KTSM, “It actually means a lot because this Christmas, I wasn’t able to get my kids anything.”



Rubio is staying at the shelter with her three kids and said these gifts were exactly what they wanted.



She said, “The best thing for a mother to see is her kids happy with a smile on their face.”



Grijalva told KTSM that she and her friends wanted to do something for people in need.



She said, “It’s hitting everyone in El Paso but we need to remember what Christmas is about and this is holiday season is about and that’s looking out for our brothers and sisters in El Paso.”



For more information about the Rescue Mission of El Paso, check out its website at www.rmelp.org.



