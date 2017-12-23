Special counsel takes over Tai Chan case

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’Antonio announced that two special prosecutors have been appointed to the Tai Chan case.



Chan, an ex-Santa Fe County deputy, is charged with shooting and killing fellow deputy Jeremy Martin in Oct. 2014.



Prosecutors charged Chan with first-degree murder for shooting Martin in the back five times.



However, the first two trials ended with a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.



Chan and his attorneys have argued that shooting Martin in the back was self-defense.



The 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance have entered into an agreement whereby prosecutors from the OSI would prosecute the case, according to a release sent out Friday afternoon.

D’Antonio said, "Jeremy Martin's widow, Sarah Martin, and his brother James Martin were consulted by my office, and they are fully supportive of the decision to bring OSI prosecutors Troy Davis and Devin Chapman in on the case.”



He added, “We believe that fresh eyes and a rigorous prosecutorial perspective, implemented by a team of seasoned prosecutors such as Mr. Davis and Mr. Chapman, will effectively present this case to a jury.”

The case is currently scheduled for trial beginning April 9, 2018.