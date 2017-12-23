Uber offering ride discount for last minute shoppers

Leon Neal/Getty Images In this photo illustration, a phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on Sept. 22, 2017, in London.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Beginning Friday December 22, through Sunday, December 24, Uber is offering all riders up to $20 off trips going to/from Sunland Park Mall and Cielo Vista Mall. Valid only on uberX rides to/from participating malls, up to $20 each ride, (2) rides per rider per mall.

Uber is doing this to help people spend less time parking and more time finding the perfect gift. Please let me know if you have any questions about this promotion.

Here's how:

1. Select "Payment" from your app menu.

2. Scroll down to Promotions.

3. Tap Add Promo Code/Gift Code.

4. Enter the code ElPasoShop17 and tap ADD.