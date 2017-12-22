Fifth Annual Hyundai Sun Bowl Fan Golf Challenge

El Paso, TX - Looking for some fun in the sun while visiting El Paso for the 84 Annual Hyundai Sun Bowl? You’re invited to play with other college football fans and El Paso natives in the 2017 Hyundai Sun Bowl Fan Golf Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Vista Hills Country Club.

Vista Hills Country Club has once again been chosen to host the Hyundai Sun Bowl Fan Golf Challenge. Representatives (Fans) from NC State and Arizona State University will be pitted against each other in an 18 Hole Two-Person-Scramble Match Play Format.

“It’s always great to see the fans and the locals having a great time out on the course,” said Executive Director of the Hyundai Sun Bowl Bernie Olivas. “The volunteers and organizers of this event do a great job and the turnout last year was tremendous.”

The winning university will be determined by the number of matches a university wins. Two-person teams will be formed from each university, and they will go head-to-head against a two-person team from the other university.

You can sign-up as a two-person team or you can sign-up as an individual, and we will place you on a team. You also have the option of playing with an El Pasoan who knows the golf course.

This event is open to all fans.

Teams must be entered and paid in full not later than noon on Monday, Dec.25, 2017.

CHECK-IN - 9:00 to 10:30 AM

BURRITO BAR - 9:00 to 10:30 AM

WARM-UP / FREE RANGE BALLS - 9:00 to 10:30 AM

WELCOME / RULES BRIEF - 10:45 AM

SHOTGUN START - 11:00 AM

AWARDS DINNER & HAPPY HOUR - APPROXIMATELY 3:30 PM

AWARDS - APPROXIMATELY 4:00 PM

Previous Results: 2013 (VT 9 – UCLA 9); 2014 (ASU 10 – Duke 8); 2015 (WSU 12.5 – Miami 8.5); 2016 (UNC 12.5 – Stanford 7.5)

Entry Fee: Seventy-five dollars ($75) per person includes Green Fee, Cart, Range Balls, Prizes, Goodie Bag, Burrito Bar and Awards Dinner. VHCC Golf Members ($55). Golf Club Set Rental is an additional $10 (Be sure to indicate a need at Sign-Up).

You can sponsor a Wounded Warrior or Soldier for $100.

Questions: Terry Jennings or Danny Lopez at 915-592-6565. Course Information: 915-592-6565 or www.vistahillscc.com. Special Hyundai Sun Bowl Golf Rates with cart Dec. 18-30 ($20 plus tax). Show your Hyundai Sun Bowl Ticket at the Pro Shop during Check-In. Schedule your Tee Times (915-592-6565).