Flames Enjoy Christmas as All-Americans

El Paso, TX - The El Paso Flames are a local Track and Cross Country club that just excelled this season. In fact, the Flames sent 20 athletes of the 30 who qualified went to the USATF Nationals in Tallahassee, Florida at Florida State University in early December.

They are coached by all former UTEP Track athletes. The head coach is Dale Laverty, former All American; Bashar Ibrahim, former All American and Olympian; Yulya Kostina and Robert Rodriguez.

Of those 30, 20 competed with over 3,000 athletes from all over the US. Five of THE athletes placed in the top 25 of their age groups and therefore became All Americans.