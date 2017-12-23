NC State's Chubb Unlikely To Play in Hyundai Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX - The Arizona State Sun Devils will face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas, the Sun Bowl announced Sunday.



ASU will play in its 30th bowl game overall. This will be the Sun Devils’ sixth appearance in the Sun Bowl, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. MT at Sun Bowl Stadium on CBS. This will mark the 50th consecutive year that CBS has televised the Sun Bowl.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4, and can be purchased by calling the Sun Devil Athletics Ticket Office at 480-727-0000 or by clicking here. Football season ticket holders and Sun Devil Club members were rewarded with the exclusive right to request bowl tickets from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1.



“Our university and community have a number of ties to this great state,” Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said. “Nearly 14,100 Arizona State alums live in Texas, and more than 1,300 undergraduate and graduate students from Texas currently attend ASU.”



This marks the third meeting between ASU and NC State, and the Sun Devils hold an 8-10 record all-time against the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Devils last faced the Wolfpack in 1974, a 35-14 loss in Tempe, while defeating NC State at home in a 25-22 effort during the 1960 season.



The Sun Devils are 3-1-1 in the Sun Bowl, including a dramatic 36-31 victory over Duke in 2014, a 27-23 victory over Purdue in 2004, a 17-7 win against Iowa in 1997, a 26-13 loss to Case Western Reserve in 1941 and a 0-0 tie with Catholic University in 1940.



“This is a great opportunity for us to compete against a top-notch program and close out the 2017 season right,” coach Graham said. “We look forward to representing our university in El Paso with character, class and dignity.”



Ticket Link: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/sundevils/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D=70



The Sun Devil Club is developing travel packages, which will not include game tickets. Link here: http://sundevilclubtravel.com/



Travel packages do include Sparky’s Touchdown Tailgate, which can also be purchased separately if you are not purchasing a coordinated package through the Sun Devil Club. For information on Sparky’s Touchdown Tailgate only, please click here: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/sundevils/EN/link/buy/details/17fbsunt.



Can’t make it to the game in El Paso and want to help send a military family to the game? Choose Donate as your delivery method. VetTix will help distribute donated tickets on your behalf.



For all your information on Sun Devil Football in the Sun Bowl visit: www.thesundevils.com/bowlcentral.



ASU’s Hyundai Sun Bowl History

Dec. 27, 2014 — ASU 36, Duke 31

In a game with 792 yards of combined offense, it was an interception by Arizona State’s (10-3) defensive back Kweishi Brown that sealed a 36-31 victory for the Sun Devils over Duke (9-4) in the 81st Hyundai Sun Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 in El Paso, Texas. Arizona State defensive tackle MarcusHardison was named the Jimmy Rogers, Jr. Most Valuable Lineman.



Dec. 31, 2004 – ASU 27, Purdue 23

Quarterback Sam Keller threw for 370 yards to earn the C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player Award, and Rudy Burgess collected 200 all-purpose yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with just seconds remaining in 2004 in front of 51,228 fans, the largest crowd in the history of the Sun Bowl.



Dec. 31, 1997 – ASU 17, Iowa 7

Tailback Michael Martin ran for 169 yards on 27 carries to take home the C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player Award and defensive lineman JeremyStaat racked up three sacks to earn the Jimmy Rogers, Jr., Most Valuable Lineman Trophy.



Jan. 1, 1941 – Case Western Reserve 26, ASU 13

Arizona State took an early 13-7 lead behind a 94-yard Hascall Henshaw scoring play, but Western Reserve scored three touchdowns in the second half to secure the win.



Jan. 1, 1940 – ASU 0, Catholic University 0

Arizona State held Catholic to just four first downs, but was plagued by turnovers in their first-ever postseason bowl appearance.