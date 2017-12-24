NMSU's Pack Named WAC Player of the Week

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Las Cruces, NM - The Western Athletic Conference announced players of the week on Sunday. A stellar pair of games at the Long Beach Classic earned NM State women’s basketball player Gia Pack the nod.

Pack averaged a double-double (21.0 points/10.0 rebounds) in the tournament, which saw the Aggies split their games. In a heart-breaking loss to Northeastern the Phoenix, Ariz. native put up 15 points and eight rebounds to lead NM State.

Then to close out the tournament the Aggies took down host Long Beach State 72-63. The victory saw Pack score a team-leading 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

New Mexico State is back in action against UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. MT in the Pan American Center.