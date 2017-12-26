Teams Arrive for 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX - The Arizona State Sun Devils will face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas, the Sun Bowl announced Sunday.



ASU will play in its 30th bowl game overall. This will be the Sun Devils’ sixth appearance in the Sun Bowl, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. MT at Sun Bowl Stadium on CBS. This will mark the 50th consecutive year that CBS has televised the Sun Bowl.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4, and can be purchased by calling the Sun Devil Athletics Ticket Office at 480-727-0000 or by clicking here. Football season ticket holders and Sun Devil Club members were rewarded with the exclusive right to request bowl tickets from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1.